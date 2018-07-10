PETTY THIEF: Man caught stealing hair straightener on CCTV

Man caught stealing $300 hair straightener from salon: Making the rounds of social media, CCTV footage has emerged of a man wanted for stealing a $300 hair straightener from a Coffs Harbour salon.

TALK about getting yourself into a hairy situation. Making the rounds of social media, CCTV footage has emerged of a man wanted for stealing a $300 hair straightener from a Coffs Harbour salon.

The footage posted on social media by Jade Hair Design owner John Senes shows the man speaking to Mr Senes, feigning interest in purchasing a hair straightener while carrying the stolen item behind his back.

The incident took place at around 2pm on Sunday.

The man told Mr Senes his girlfriend was 'screaming and crying' after he broke her GHD, and needed to replace it.

"He told me he broke his girlfriend's GHD that he bought her for a present, I felt sorry for him so I offered to sell it to him for a bit cheaper," Mr Senes said.

"Then he told me to 'get f**ked' and walked out.

"It's really upsetting, but it's not about the money. I was trying to help someone out and I never thought a bloke like this would con me over, but he did.

"It just makes you think. He came in here and he knew exactly what he was doing.

"Shoplifting isn't rare and we need to stop it, which is why I posted the footage on social media. People need to know."

Anyone who has any information on the man in the footage is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.

"I've been overwhelmed with the public's response and comments, it's amazing to see people in Coffs sticking together."