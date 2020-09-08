Menu
Police seeking information after phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay
Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
A phantom ship, bearing a woman's name, has mysteriously washed ashore in Moreton Bay, sparking a police search for the owner.

The vessel, which police described as a 15 to 20-foot white fibreglass hull, bears the words Yot of Lisa.

It was found against rocks near the swimming enclosure north of the Pelican Park boat ramp at Clontarf about 4pm on Monday.

Anyone with information about the boat is encouraged to contact police on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

