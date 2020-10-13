Menu
Phoebe moves on from Sam with heartfelt Instagram post

12th Oct 2020 5:11 AM
Phoebe Burgess is making hay while the sun shines and moving on with her life in the wake of the bombshell allegations about her former husband Sam Burgess.

The 31-year-old posted two photographs on her Instagram on Saturday night taken at her parents' Southern Highlands estate.

 

 

Looking relaxed while sitting on a pile of hay with her three-year-old daughter Poppy, Phoebe thanked her fans for supporting her and her children.

"Simply because I was silent doesn't mean I didn't hear you, thank you for your kindness. Means the world to us'," she posted.

Originally published as Phoebe moves on from Sam with heartfelt Instagram post

