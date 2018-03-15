Phone draws a blank

A JUBILEE Pocket woman who played "catch up” drinking with her friends on New Year's Eve was surprised when she saw CCTV footage of herself picking up a phone on Mumma Africa's dance floor.

Jade Stella Norman pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing after the court heard she had no memory of the night after about 8pm.

Police prosecutor Hannah Beard said a woman left her phone in the club and returned to find it gone.

The next day she used Find My iPhone to track the smartphone to Norman's address, who denied knowledge of it.

It still hasn't been returned after the 21-year-old "turned her house upside down looking for it”.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith told the court Norman had no recollection of the night from 8pm onwards after playing drinking games with her friends.

CCTV footage from the club shows her picking up the phone from the dance floor at 4.45am.

"When the victim attended her house she had no idea. She has looked for the phone and not found it,” Ms Smith said.

Magistrate Simon Young took into account her early plea and lack of criminal history, fining Norman $500 with no conviction recorded.