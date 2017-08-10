Phone fixer sent explicit images from victim's phone

An explicit message was sent from a victim's phone to the number of the man who fixed her phone while in his possession.

THE last thing a Hamilton Island woman expected to see on her phone was a picture of her breasts sent to the number of the man who fixed her phone.

On June 17, Dennis James Maher, 48, asked the woman for her pin code for the purposes of fixing her phone but was given no permission to access text messages or images.

Prosecutor Bernhard Berger said the victim was about to send a text message to Maher on June 18 about fixing the phone when she noticed the explicit image in her message history and alerted police.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald said while the evidence presented by the victim was clear, Maher had no explanation as to how it happened and claimed the message had not been received.

"He is embarrassed by this and is certainly still phone fixing and does not ask for pin codes (anymore) to make sure this doesn't occur again,” she said.

Chief Magistrate Orazio Rinaudo said Maher had demonstrated a "significant breach of trust”.

"You must have caused the victim significant distress and I hope (the picture) wasn't distributed any further,” he said.

When asked if Maher's phone had been checked to make sure the picture was removed Ms Rewald said he had never received the message and his phone was never confiscated.

Maher plead guilty to distributing prohibited visual recordings and was slapped with a six-month $800 Good Behaviour Bond.