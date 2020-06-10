Photo comp celebrates ‘heart and soul’ of region

HEART AND SOUL: Taken by Jocelyn Omand, this shot won the hearts of graziers, winning the NQ Dry Tropics’ Landholders Driving Change photography competition People’s Choice award last year.

A PHOTOGRAPHY competition celebrating the “heart and soul” of the region is inviting Bowen and Collinsville residents to submit shots which capture the beauty of the area and its people.

NQ Dry Tropics began the photography competition last year as part of their Landholders Driving Change (LDC) project, with this year’s competition set to kick off on June 15.

The LDC project aims to improve land management, pasture cover and water quality within the Bowen Broken Bogie catchment area.

Rod Kerr, the LDC project manager, said they had been inspired to celebrate the heart and soul of the region and were calling on Bowen and Collinsville residents to submit images which captured the “beautiful landscapes and hard working, salt-of-the-earth people”.

“We work with a wide range of people, including landholders, contractors and businesses

right across the Bowen Broken Bogie, and in many stunning locations,” he said.

“Bowen and Collinsville are close-knit communities so we felt it was fitting to encourage

local photographers to capture the heart and soul of these communities.

“Last year’s inaugural competition exceeded our expectations. We received so many

cracking images in all categories, including juniors, so it was an easy decision to do it

again this year.

“We’re looking for images that capture our environment, our people and our work.”

Finalists and winners will feature in the Landholders Driving Change 2021 calendar and have the chance to win from a $1300 prize pool.

More information about the categories, competition guidelines, and to submit entries, are available on the LDC website: ldc.nqdrytropics.com.au

The competition opens on June 15 and closes on August 14.