PHOTO GALLERY: Whitfunday proves a good day out

FAMILY FUN: Jubilee Pocket's Nevaeh Rimene, 11, Darius Rimene, 9, Kane Wheeler Ariane Rimene, 14, Buggy Williamson, 8, and Tom Rimene show off their sand sculpture of a tiki at Dingo Beach Whitfunday on Sunday.

FAMILY FUN: Jubilee Pocket's Nevaeh Rimene, 11, Darius Rimene, 9, Kane Wheeler Ariane Rimene, 14, Buggy Williamson, 8, and Tom Rimene show off their sand sculpture of a tiki at Dingo Beach Whitfunday on Sunday. Monique Preston

FAMILIES again came out in droves for this year's Dingo Beach Whitfunday.

While overall numbers were down on last year, those who attended still had a ball.

In its 43rd year, Sunday's event saw a carnival alley, complete with rides, games and fairy floss.

Market stalls spread throughout the Dingo Beach foreshore also ensured there was plenty for everyone.

A sand sculpture competition on the beach attracted plenty of entries, with families working hard on their entries.

The competition was taken out by Proserpine's Brett, Sarah, Indi and Levi Smith and Ben Dalling with their sculpture "Follow the Leader”, which saw a main sculpture of a mother turtle with her baby turtles following along behind.

Dingo Beach Progress Association president Andy Dinnie said the children's races also proved very popular on the day.

A ladies' rolling pin throwing competition also drew a big crowd.

Mr Dinnie was pleased with how the day went, saying there was a good atmosphere.

"It's still a great day. It gets families out,” he said.

"It's a great thing.

"And we've had great weather.”

The day is the major fundraiser for the year for the Dingo Beach Progress Association, with proceeds raised on the day to be used on the town's foreshore area.

A barbecue run by the Proserpine Lions Club also helped with fundraising for that group.