Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has fallen 25m from her balcony.
A woman has fallen 25m from her balcony.
News

Photo of woman moment before fall

27th Aug 2019 12:16 PM

ALEXA Terraza was known for practising yoga on her balcony in Mexico but now the 23-year-old will forever be known for this photo.

Ms Terraza's friend captured the moment she was doing a pose on the balcony's railing before slipping and falling 25m at her apartment in San Pedro, Nuevo León.

The university student fell about 1.10pm on Saturday, reportedly breaking 110 bones in the process.

Mexican media outlets reported she had to spend 11 hours in surgery as her knees and ankles were reconstructed.

Some say her injuries are so severe she may not be able to talk for three years.

Up to 100 blood donors signed up to help Ms Terraza through the gruelling surgery, with friends and family members pleading with people to come forward.

Neighbours were reportedly used to seeing the woman performing the dangerous pose from her balcony.

The investigation found the balcony had no structural damage and the fall was simply as a result of an accident.

More Stories

Show More
exercise gone wrong falling accident yoga

Top Stories

    ADANI PROTEST: MP hits back at 'hypocrite' activists

    premium_icon ADANI PROTEST: MP hits back at 'hypocrite' activists

    Politics 'I would sure be interested to know if the bus is electric or if it is a conventional bus which uses fossil fuels'

    Animal cruelty: Teens behind sickening possum attack

    premium_icon Animal cruelty: Teens behind sickening possum attack

    Crime Magistrate: 'What's to be gained in imposing pain on an animal?'

    Ridiculous amount it costs to ride anti-Adani bus

    premium_icon Ridiculous amount it costs to ride anti-Adani bus

    Environment This tour bus is unlikely to be popular with the locals

    Postie pilgrimage to help cancer research

    premium_icon Postie pilgrimage to help cancer research

    Offbeat Find out why this local couple is riding 2200km on a postie bike.