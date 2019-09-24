Photographer captures once in a lifetime Whitsunday wonders

It's hard not be moved by the majestic creatures captured by photographers Andi Fabian and Boyd Jackson

THE SKY was pink, the water was glassy and there wasn't a wisp of wind in the air.

It was a surreal atmosphere for husband and wife team Andrea Fabian and Boyd Jackson.

The couple spent years sailing around the world on their 48ft (15m) sailing boat called Morningside.

This included the trip from their home on the Gold Coast to Hamilton Island to start a new life in 'paradise'.

It was at Hardy Reef where Andi quickly captured a glimpse of another world when she shot this spectacular image.

Andi Fabian and her partner Boyd Jackson captured this image at Hardy Reef in the Whitsundays. The couple said it was an ethereal and eerily beautiful experience.

Chatting with the couple at the airport before they jetted off to Andi's home country of Slovakia where they planned to sail the Ionian Sea in Greece with their friends, Andi shared how she captured the ethereal moment.

"We'd noticed a perfect weather window and we'd sailed to the outer reef and anchored just inside Hardy Lagoon," she said.

"Then the afternoon sky just seemed to change for nothing more than 30 minutes or so.

"We were out in our dinghy and we just happened to be at the right place at the right time…

"The wind just dropped right off, the smoke haze from the mainland settled, I guess, with the increased moisture in the late afternoon air, and there it was ... the most spectacular site ever."

The spectacular image captured by Andi Fabian at Hardy Reef in the Whitsundays earlier this month.

The wind and conditions onshore were enough to lift the smoke haze, and from there it was all timing, Andi said.

"We couldn't believe it at first. As it became more and more striking, it also became very surreal, and even a little eerie. Here we are way out to sea. No land in sight. Not a breath of wind. The tide was just over the reef so in every direction we looked was a slight variation on those stunning colours and textures," she said.

A talented photographer with plenty of experience, both Boyd and Andi said the biggest challenge was getting the shot on a rocking boat.

The couple had recently launched two photography businesses in the Whitsunday and Mackay regions that specialise in strong ocean, island and nature imagery.

"This is the style that appeals to us both and seems to come quite naturally. Having the connection for us makes the photos more real," she said.

Boyd Jackson has been close to the reef for almost 20 years, an experience which allows him to capture images like this one.

Some of the images the couples are most proud of include their shots of humpback whales, but it can be a little bit intimidating for them.

One of the oceans largest creatures, Andi Fabian and Boyd Jackson said they give the animals the respect they deserve when capturing the images.

"It is so difficult to get close to them and not disturb their lives. So, we stay well back and just drop the sails and turn off the motor and drift with them from a distance," she said.

Humpback Whales are some of the proudest images captured by couple Boyd Jackson and Andi Fabian

"Also, it is often challenging to capture the right moment. I have such big respect for these beautiful creatures. We have some great shots already, but I believe the best is still to come."

Andi Fabian prefers more traditional means to capture her stunning photographs.

Andi and Boyd create and produce their work on a limited basis to keep each image unique and exclusive for each buyer.

Both Andi and Boyd are available for commission and custom works.

Boyd's passion is in drone photography.

From high in the sky, Boyd Jackson captures the best views in the Whitsundays through his drone photography business BJ Drone.

To contact Andi or Boyd or look at their work their website go to www.bandionline.com.au