Photographer turning fantasy into reality

Fantasy images photographed by Carrie Rheinberger Creator of Six Crows Fine Art Photography (PHOTO: Six Crows Fine Art Photography).

WHAT starts as a photo in a studio the size of a child's bedroom can be transformed into a deep sea adventure, a winter wonderland or an image straight out of a fairytale.

Photographer Carrie Rheinberger has been running the business Six Crows Fine Art Photography out of Calliope for the past year.

Since launching her business Rheinberger has had her work featured in International Kid magazine and Vogue Australia.

Her fantasy images, which can take up to 15 hours, have also made it globally, with a request from a potential customer in San Francisco.

She takes the images in a small studio at her home before spending hours transforming them into fantasy pieces.

She was originally a wedding photographer after she gained her degree in photography.

Image featured on International Kid Magazine photographed by Carrie Rheinberger Creator of Six Crows Fine Art Photography (PHOTO: Six Crows Fine Art Photography).

One day she came up with a concept for a fantasy image and decided to create it with herself as the model.

It was when other people saw the finished product it was suggested she could do similar shoots for other people.

"It wasn't actually meant to be a business," Mrs Rheinberger said.

"I have a book full of ideas from the past decade that just haven't come to fruition because I haven't had the time or haven't been able to."

Carrie Rheinberger and daughter Starla, 2, from Six Crows Fine Art photography.

She said she was inspired by other photographers including Brooke Shaden but her biggest inspiration was her clients.

"I see so much potential in everyone and when I meet people I have ideas just form in my head around them," she said.

She has a mix of clients with ideas and those looking for something unique.

The photos take between 45 minutes and 15 hours in post production, where she will edit different elements into the photo to create the finished product.

Carrie Rheinberger creates unique images. (PHOTO: Six Crows Fine Art Photography).

Her clients are only women and children because she doesn't photograph men.

"I'm really drawn to the vintage style - so I have been photographing mothers and daughters recently," she said.

She's had clients from Rockhampton, Mackay and as far as Sydney.

"I had a lady contact me from San Francisco - she wanted me to come over there and I said as soon as you send me a ticket," she said.

Carrie Rheinberger said she was inspired by her clients (PHOTO: Six Crows Fine Art Photography).

One day it could be a possibility, but for now she's looking at targeting an Australia wide market with plans to rent out studios in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne on temporary basis.

To organise a shoot visit sixcrowsfineart.com or call 0457 071 641.