Jesse Finch Trinity College, Beenleigh
Jesse Finch Trinity College, Beenleigh

Sport

PHOTOS: All the Confraternity and QISSN games action

Navarone Farrell
by
5th Jul 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:49 AM

IT'S been a hard battle for the St Mary's and St Eddie's kids.

Check out how they did below with coverage from days one to four of the auspicious event.

GALLERY: Bundy takes on Siena in Day 1 of QISSN

Jada Cleary - WA Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs and Sarah Nash - Shalom College Bundaberg
Jada Cleary - WA Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs and Sarah Nash - Shalom College Bundaberg

COMPETITION for the 2019 Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival in Bundaberg took to the courts today Bundaberg taking on Siena in the opening day of competition.

QISSN IN PICTURES: Days 1 and 2 of netball games

Rhiane Nugent St Marys College, Ipswich
Rhiane Nugent St Marys College, Ipswich

ST MARY'S College, Ipswich took on Xavier College, Hervey Bay on day two of the QISSN.

NETBALL: QISSN Carnival Day 3 in photos

 

Kaitlyn McAlister Chanel College, Gladstone
Kaitlyn McAlister Chanel College, Gladstone

THE netball action continued on day three with four teams going head to head as the competition heated up.

 

CONFRATERNITY IN PICTURES: Days 1 and 2 of league games

Caileb Dimes goes over the try line for Shalom against St Edmunds college from Ipswich.
Caileb Dimes goes over the try line for Shalom against St Edmunds college from Ipswich.

SCHOOLBOY rugby league was at its best with teams going head-to-head on the first two days of the competition, with a rest day on the third.

 

CONFRATERNITY: League and netball action from day 4 

Jake Bonus Shalom College, Bundaberg
Jake Bonus Shalom College, Bundaberg

TEAMS were on their way to the finals on day four with the ultimate clash still to come.

