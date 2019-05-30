PHOTOS: Big Morning Out in Proserpine

ICING ON TOP: Kelsie Hadlow, 6, and Nikiesha Duffy, 6, at the Big Morning Out as part of Under 8's Week at Proserpine State School.

ICING ON TOP: Kelsie Hadlow, 6, and Nikiesha Duffy, 6, at the Big Morning Out as part of Under 8's Week at Proserpine State School. Monique Preston

THE chance to sit in a police car and to decorate biscuits were among the highlights at a Big Morning Out for youngsters in Proserpine last week.

Hosted by Proserpine State School, the day was part of Under 8's Week celebrations throughout Queensland.

Children aged under eight were invited to enjoy a range of activities including face painting, tug-o-war, painting and collage, icing biscuits, music, an obstacle course and hands-on science activities.

Students enjoyed playing with playdough and slime, making pasta necklaces, checking out indigenous art and dabbling in creative crafts.

Police, ambulance and fire services and the State Emergency Service also took part and youngsters were given the chance to climb over their vehicles.

Mascots Bushy the Wallaby from the Rural Fire Service, Blazer Koala from Queensland Fire Service and Paddy Platypus from the SES proved a hit and gave out plenty of high-fives.

Proserpine, Hamilton Island and Hayman Island state schools, local kindergartens, Whitsunday Family Day Care Centre, Good Start Child Care, playgroups and other community early learning providers operated activities on the day.

Proserpine State High School students also helped with crafts activities, while Whitsunday Regional Council Library, National Parks and Marine Parks, Move and Play, Bunnings, Uniting Care Community and Quota Club, as well as Jenny Borellini, were also guests on the day.