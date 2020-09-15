Menu
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon.
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Car mangled after crashing into pole near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
15th Sep 2020 8:53 AM
PHOTOS from the scene of a high-impact crash at East Deep Creek late yesterday afternoon have revealed a car left mangled after smashing into a pole.

The crash occurred just before 5pm when the car left the road and slammed into the pole on Lynch Rd.

A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon. Photos: Contributed
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon. Photos: Contributed

QAS media sources said paramedics had treated one patient as a result.

"Paramedics have transported one stable patient to Gympie Hospital after a vehicle came into contact with a pole on Lynch Road at 4.50pm," QAS said.

