PHOTOS: Council to auction impounded cars

LUXURY CAR: If you've ever wanted to own a BMW, but baulked at the price tag, look no further. Georgia Simpson

PICKING UP a car for $10 is certainly uncommon but not unheard of.

At the end of the month, Whitsunday Regional Council will be auctioning off about 30 impounded cars, and starting prices are low.

Council's manager of health, environment and climate Adam Folkers said in the past, the car yard has seen everything - trailers, vans, small trucks and boats.

Mr Folkers said if a vehicle is left abandoned on council-controlled land, a notice would be stuck to the car, advising if the vehicle isn't removed within a set period, it would be impounded.

"The only other time we would take a vehicle, is if it was parked or located in an unsafe manner," he said.

Mr Folkers said the 'dearest' car ever sold at auction was $2500, and that was considered 'high end'.

So what exactly will a couple of hundred of dollars get you?

Mr Folkers said it's not guaranteed you'll pick up a fully functioning vehicle.

"I wouldn't say they're in good nick, that's for sure. The person doesn't want to bother fixing it, so they've just left it."

Every effort is made by council to contact the last registered owner of the vehicle, but it's very rare that council will get a response.

"We assume a lot of them are just here on holidays, and it's easier to just dump the car," he said.

Mr Folkers said the range of cars that end up in the impound yard are varied.

The auction will be held on May 28, and car viewings kick off at 9am, with the auction to commence at 10am at the impound yard on Carlos Dr.

People who intend to buy a car at the auction will need to register, and can do so on the day.

All vehicles need to be transported lawfully; if it's unregistered it can't be driven on the road.

Full payment must be received before the vehicle leaves the impound yard.