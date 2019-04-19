Menu
Mama Mihirangi and the Mareikura perform at the Mojo Stage at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 held at Tyagarah.
Mama Mihirangi and the Mareikura perform at the Mojo Stage at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 held at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg
News

PHOTOS: Day 1 of Bluesfest 2019

Marc Stapelberg
by
19th Apr 2019 9:15 AM
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FINE weather greeted crowds as they drove into Tyagarah to see Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019.

Following the Welcome to Country, Glenn Cardier and the Sideshow took to the stage with their unique stripped back sound.

Part of the fantastic nature of Bluesfest is the way they draw wonderfully diverse acts into the bill such as New Zealand group Mama Mihirangi and the Mareikura.

Baker Boy gave a fine performance with a dynamic dance breakdown in the set, while Kurt Vile demonstrated his smooth low key vocals and guitar playing.

Ocean Alley were the headliners with Black Sorrows but the entire day provided more than enough varied and diverse music to have crowds eager to be back for more.

bluesfest2019 byron bay bluesfest
Lismore Northern Star

