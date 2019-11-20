Menu
6/569 Springs Road Agnes Water is part of one of Australia's most exclusive gated community and is up for auction.
PHOTOS: Exclusive house with private beach for auction

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
ONE of Australia's most exclusive homes has hit the market and is going to auction.

Part of a gated community, 6/6569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water boasts two private beaches, an on-site caretaker, a 30m pool and sundecks, and a tennis court and cabana.

 

 

 

 

The lucky owner will be rubbing shoulders with some of Australia's elite, with some of the country's top CEOs occupying the other houses.

 

 

The private oceanfront home overlooks Honeymoon Bay, the Coral Sea and sits on one of Australia's three north-facing beaches on the east coast.

Ray White Rural Agnes Water agent Bill Meade said the gated community was a "retreat for multi-millionaires".

 

 

"We're targeting the corporate CEOs, maybe pilots, or self-made people looking for something that is secluded and private and exclusive," he said.

 

 

The beach is renowned for excellent surfing conditions and owners can watch turtles hatching during breeding season.

 

 

The house itself has four bedrooms, three bathrooms with breathtaking views from every bedroom and entertaining area on both storeys.

 

 

 

 

"(The buyer) will be without a doubt the luckiest with a super cheap price and great location."

The house will go under the hammer on Friday, December 13 at Ray White Corporate in Brisbane unless sold prior.

Any estimated price for the property has not been provided by request of the current owner.

