PHOTOS: Fire burning north of Mackay has sparked 000 calls

Vegetation fire at The Leap on August 31, 2019

FIREFIGHTERS helped conduct a number of controlled burns near The Leap today to prepare for a potentially dangerous fire season.

The vegetation fires covered a large area from Maraju Yakapari Rd to the Bruce Highway and down to Ian Reddacliff Drive.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area." Rural Fires Service advised.

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were no houses under threat but the organisation had fielded a number of Triple 0 calls.

She said multiple crews had attended the permitted burns "covering quite a large area for a number of permit holders".

"Everything is going well," she said

"There's no crews on scene at the moment. What is burning is within controlled containment lines.

"It will be patrolled again tomorrow."

There was also a controlled burn planned at Emerald today.

QFES and Central Highlands Regional Council were planning a hazard reduction burn near the Gregory Highway, near Wills Road and Emerald Downs Road.

If you do believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple 0 immediately.