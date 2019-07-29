PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour at Mayor's Ball

IT WAS a night of glitz and glamour as the Mayor's Annual Charity Ball raised money for RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service.

The Queens Beach Tennis Club was given a stunning overhaul for Saturday night's event, with it being difficult to imagine the venue being a tennis court only 24 hours earlier.

An auction was held to raise funds for the community service with items such as five nights at Daydream Island Resort and the tennis bag that Ash Barty used during Wimbledon among the most highly contested.

Live entertainment was provided by the band Hamilton, who flew up from Brisbane for the night to ensure everyone was ready for a boogie.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox announced at the end of the night that more than $50,000 was raised, and he was very pleased it was going to a great cause.

"It's a service that you never want to have to use, but we can all rest easy knowing that it is there when we need it,” Cr Willcox said.

"I'm very excited to announce that we have made upwards of $50,000 to donate to this amazing cause.”