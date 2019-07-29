Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carole and Greg Martin, Sue and Neil McGaffin
Carole and Greg Martin, Sue and Neil McGaffin
Local Faces

PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour at Mayor's Ball

by Jordan Gilliland
29th Jul 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a night of glitz and glamour as the Mayor's Annual Charity Ball raised money for RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service.

The Queens Beach Tennis Club was given a stunning overhaul for Saturday night's event, with it being difficult to imagine the venue being a tennis court only 24 hours earlier.

An auction was held to raise funds for the community service with items such as five nights at Daydream Island Resort and the tennis bag that Ash Barty used during Wimbledon among the most highly contested.

Live entertainment was provided by the band Hamilton, who flew up from Brisbane for the night to ensure everyone was ready for a boogie.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox announced at the end of the night that more than $50,000 was raised, and he was very pleased it was going to a great cause.

"It's a service that you never want to have to use, but we can all rest easy knowing that it is there when we need it,” Cr Willcox said.

"I'm very excited to announce that we have made upwards of $50,000 to donate to this amazing cause.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
bowen charity ball racq cq rescue whitsunday regional council whitsunday regional council mayors charity ball whtisunday fundraiser
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Drink driver more than three times the legal limit

    premium_icon Drink driver more than three times the legal limit

    Crime Four drivers faced Bowen Magistrates Court for drink driving.

    Aged care facility's multi-million dollar makeover

    premium_icon Aged care facility's multi-million dollar makeover

    News Stage 3 of the Murroona Gardens redevelopment looms large.

    Good Vibrations to hit Airlie Beach

    premium_icon Good Vibrations to hit Airlie Beach

    Music Beach Boys cover band to rock Airlie Beach.

    Become a guardian of iconic coral reef

    Become a guardian of iconic coral reef

    News A festival event with great purpose.