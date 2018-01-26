PHOTOS: How the Whitsundays celebrated Australia Day

Tayla Ludbrook and Oliver Ludbrook with mum Bronwyn Ludbrook moments before the first downpour at the Great Australian Bites Festival Airlie Beach 2018.

Tamera Francis

THOUSANDS of people hit the Airlie Beach foreshore park to celebrate Australia Day at the third annual Great Australian Bites Festival.

Mother nature put on a show with an unexpected series of downpours catching many patrons off-guard.

The event provided something for everyone with local businesses offering their finest cuisine, entertainment from the the Dazeychains, Kieran McCarthy, Getting 'Didge Withit' and Cactus.

Cooking demonstrations including a cocktail masterclass from Dr Rum himself also known as Mark Wyatt, owner of Rum Bar Airlie Beach took to the main stage.

If the line to the Rum Bar pop-up was anything to go by it supports Dr Rum's claim that he has personally made over 1 million of his signature mojitos over the past ten years, the drink proved popular amongst tourists and locals.

Kevin Collins co-owner of Fish D'Vine helped to orchestrate the event in collaboration with the Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce for the third year in a row after announcing he would be taking a step back from his business earlier this week.

When asked what he was most looking forward to Mr Collins jokingly replied "6pm when the event is over and done with,” perhaps a trip to the pop-up bar was what Mr Collins needed.

Patrons were eager to start the Australia Day festivities with the event space filling up before it had even officially opened.