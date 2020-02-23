Menu
PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Feb 2020 5:39 PM

THOUSANDS of people enjoyed the live music and festivities at the three-day Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival at the weekend.

The event at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds kicked off on Friday and continued until Sunday. Headliner Tex Perkins played on Saturday night to a lively crowd and was a highlight for many attendees. Also popular was 8 Ball Aitken, who has become a regular performer at the annual festival.

For the first time in more than five years the festival had two stages, the Main Stage and Discovery Stage. The Discovery Stage, sponsored by Agnes Water Tavern, showcased local and up-and-coming talent.

Gladstone Observer