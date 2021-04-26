Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ANZAC Day festivities at the Jubilee Tavern. Picture: Kirra Grimes.
ANZAC Day festivities at the Jubilee Tavern. Picture: Kirra Grimes.
News

PHOTOS: Jubilant punters share a gamble at Jubilee Tavern

Kirra Grimes
26th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If the noise coming out of the bistro was anything to go by, Jubilee Tavern was the place to get lucky on Anzac Day.

It was on for young and old as members of the Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL sub branch fired up the crowd with the classic Aussie gambling game, Two-Up.

With beer flowing and cold hard cash up for grabs, it was a chance to let off some steam, in true Digger style, following the morning’s more formal proceedings.

See the pictures:

Photos
View Gallery
airlie beach anzac day anzac day 2021 two up whitsunday anzac day 2021
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘This is a day for reflection’: Proserpine pauses at dawn

        Premium Content ‘This is a day for reflection’: Proserpine pauses at dawn

        News GALLERY: Generations of military families across Proserpine and the Whitsundays have honoured our Anzacs in moving services

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies

        Cannonvale man charged for kicking cop between legs

        Premium Content Cannonvale man charged for kicking cop between legs

        Crime The 36 year old allegedly ‘lashed out’ at police during his arrest for public...

        The team committed to delivering your Whitsunday news

        Premium Content The team committed to delivering your Whitsunday news

        News Bringing that news to you has been the commitment of our reporters since 1904 – a...