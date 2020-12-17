Menu
A crane lifting a ballast wagon. Picture: supplied
Business

PHOTOS: Mackay’s crucial role in Carmichael rail project

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
Forty brand new ballast wagons arrived this week at Port of Mackay and are on their way to deliver one of Australia’s largest track projects – the Carmichael rail network.

Bravus Mining and Resources, formerly known as Adani, has begun laying the 200km railway line that will connect the Carmichael coal megamine to Abbot Point terminal.

Australian-owned rail contractor Martinus is delivering critical civil and track works on the project and is deploying a number of their specialised rail equipment to site to undertake these works.

The Martinus branded ballast wagons are gauge convertible, and each hold up to 80 tonnes of ballast.

Delivery of a ballast wagon to be used in the Carmichael rail network. Picture: Supplied
More than 600,000 tonnes of ballast will be used to deliver the major rail project.

Ballast is an important part of the track-laying process, as it supports the structural integrity of the tracks and ensures good drainage.

Martinus chief executive Treaven Martinus said the project team was using material from the site to reduce the number of trucks on highways and regional roads.

“This goes a long way in improving safety and efficiency across the project,” Mr Martinus said.

“The wagons make up only a fraction of the specialised equipment being used to deliver these works.”

Concrete sleepers have been delivered to develop the rail line for the Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Cameron Laird
Martinus is also using five of their flashbutt welding units, locomotives, flat wagons, track-laying machines, as well as the only high production sleeper laying machines in Australia.

This machine will soon be delivering about 1500 metres of track a day.

A ballast wagon to be used in the Carmichael rail network. Picture: Supplied
The Carmichael mine is on track to produce its first coal next year.

