Photos: Miners replace coal dust for glamour at awards night

Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 10:08 PM

MINERS swapped their high-vis for floor length gowns and three-piece suits at the annual Queensland Mining Awards.

Mining industry representatives from across the state attended the Wednesday evening ceremony at the MECC.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said it was fitting Mackay hosted the industry's night of nights, with the sector paying $1.4 billion in wages and providings direct and indirect full time employment to 73,000 people.

"Mackay is the heartbeat of our resources industry in Queensland, and it's also a barometer for how our sector is tracking," he said.

 

Mackay Daily Mercury