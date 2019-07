Victoria Mawson, on Sheldon, competes in the Table AM3 60-70cm showjumping class at the North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer Hack of 2019 at Proserpine.

Victoria Mawson, on Sheldon, competes in the Table AM3 60-70cm showjumping class at the North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer Hack of 2019 at Proserpine. Monique Preston

The North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer of 2019 was held at Proserpine on Sunday.

Did our photographer snap your photo?