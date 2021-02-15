Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter landing
Community

PHOTOS: RACQ CQ Rescue celebrates 25 years saving lives

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Mackay community had the opportunity to see a lifesaving service up close in a rare event at the weekend.

To mark RACQ CQ Rescue’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the rescue helicopter recreated a landing done to launch the service in 1996 outside Mackay Regional Council chambers.

The community-funded rescue helicopter is a lifeline for anyone, anywhere at anytime across the region.

Volunteers and Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson joined RACQ CQ Rescue chief executive Ian Rowan to watch the landing, followed with a morning tea.

RACQ CQ Rescue chief executive Ian Rowan with Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson, volunteers and council staff. Picture: Melanie Whiting
RACQ CQ Rescue chief executive Ian Rowan with Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson, volunteers and council staff. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Cr Williamson said it was a service Mackay, as a community, needed to keep fighting for.

“I think it’s a worthwhile fight,” he said.

“The number of lives saved by this organisation is absolutely outstanding, so thank you very much from a grateful community.”

More stories:

New gym provides mental health boost to Mackay patients

Bank’s $305K worth of gifts to Mackay Sarina community

Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter outside Mackay Regional Council chambers. Picture: Melanie Whiting
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter outside Mackay Regional Council chambers. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Mr Rowan said the landing was a great achievement.

“I think it went very well,” he said.

“Initially we had some doubts the helicopter could get in here, but the council were great in approving it.

“It proves we can get a helicopter in here, which for an emergency, may be important.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

bestofmackay best of mackay mackay racq cq rescue racq cq helicopter rescue
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regions hit hardest when JobKeeper dries up

        Premium Content Regions hit hardest when JobKeeper dries up

        News With hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders still relying on JobKeeper to stay in work, there are fears of job losses when the subsidy dries up.

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Councillors divided over sponsorship of ‘iconic’ event

        Premium Content Councillors divided over sponsorship of ‘iconic’ event

        Council News Only one extra vote got the money over the line for the recently announced White on...

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Dawson, Capricornia ‘at risk’ for net zero target job losses

        Premium Content Dawson, Capricornia ‘at risk’ for net zero target job losses

        Employment A report claims agriculture, metal manufacturing, electrical and coal mining jobs...

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community