PHOTOS: RACQ CQ Rescue celebrates 25 years saving lives

The Mackay community had the opportunity to see a lifesaving service up close in a rare event at the weekend.

To mark RACQ CQ Rescue’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the rescue helicopter recreated a landing done to launch the service in 1996 outside Mackay Regional Council chambers.

The community-funded rescue helicopter is a lifeline for anyone, anywhere at anytime across the region.

Volunteers and Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson joined RACQ CQ Rescue chief executive Ian Rowan to watch the landing, followed with a morning tea.

RACQ CQ Rescue chief executive Ian Rowan with Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson, volunteers and council staff. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Cr Williamson said it was a service Mackay, as a community, needed to keep fighting for.

“I think it’s a worthwhile fight,” he said.

“The number of lives saved by this organisation is absolutely outstanding, so thank you very much from a grateful community.”

More stories:

New gym provides mental health boost to Mackay patients

Bank’s $305K worth of gifts to Mackay Sarina community

Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter outside Mackay Regional Council chambers. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Mr Rowan said the landing was a great achievement.

“I think it went very well,” he said.

“Initially we had some doubts the helicopter could get in here, but the council were great in approving it.

“It proves we can get a helicopter in here, which for an emergency, may be important.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription