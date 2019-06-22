Menu
Danielle and Carlene Prosser.
Photos: Strawberry farm opens to big crowds

22nd Jun 2019 7:00 AM
BALLANTYNE'S Strawberry Farm opened its gates up to the public on Thursday.

Owner Margarert Ballantyne said it was busy from 8am onwards and that she expected this year to be as busy as ever.

Visitors, mostly young families, walked up and down lanes of red ripe strawberries, plucking them straight from the plant.

The sun was high in sky, clouds sparse and the modest mountains framing the farm kept Camerons Pocket nice and cool.

Ballantyne's Strawberry Farm is officially opened for the season. Before you make the trip out please check their Facebook page for hours.

