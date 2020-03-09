PHOTOS: The amazing Whitsunday women as nominated by you

MAY we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. When we put out the call for the community to nominate women who they think should be recognised this International Women's Day, we were overwhelmed.

We compiled a list of all of the reasons why you think these strong, empowering Whitsunday women deserve to be recognised.

Click through our gallery to see the faces who power our community.

-Jo Tuttle nominated Kim Tuttle who she said was the strongest person she knew. Jo said Kim had helped her husband through sickness and continues too. She also took Jo for all her chemo treatments, and looks after her family and mum on a daily basis.

-Anna Aristidou nominated Janelle Maher who she called an incredible mum who works and trains hard to inspire her everyday.

-Di Morris nominated Tina Collett, who she called not only an amazing human, but also an amazing mum and one of the strongest people she knows.

Fayith Mitchell nominated her mum, Sabrina Mitchell. Fayith said Sabrina was an absolute power woman, juggling six kids, P&C president at Cannonvale State School , running a bingo every Thursday, working part time helping out a friend, with every cent she earns going straight back to the family. She said Sabrina is an amazing mum, friend and daughter.

-Leslie Jurgens nominated Donna Strange who she said was amazing in helping her through her sickness and illness.

-Elly Hanlon was nominated by Raelene Lee-Anne Wells, who said she had helped make her smile on days she didn't even want to get out of bed.

-Charlie and Freya Morgan were nominated by Patsy Morgan. Patsy called the two most important girls in her life, and was delighted they were in her life now and always.

-Courtney Tudor nominated Ashliegh Melnik who she called the nicest, most beautiful person she knew.

Ash Dunk nominated her Grammy, Noelie Dibben who at 90 years young still has her licence, still lives independently and enjoys a full social life. Ash called her a beautiful woman who has had some tough times in her life, but remains regal, strong, and admired by her huge family.

-Taylah Rose was nominated by Sabrina Mitchell. Sabrina said she could not be prouder of this "women, mother, human and what she has achieved". Taylah works two jobs and raises her little boy by herself. with Sabrina calling her an inspiration.

-Sue Allen was nominated by her daughter Brigitte Allen, who credited the women she was today with her mothers help. Brigette called Sue independent, strong and worthy.

-Cleo Rewald nominated Peta Vernon who she called a devoted wife and working mum of three beautiful children. Cleo described Peta as someone with a heart of gold and a sense of humour that is second to none.

-Cassie Ingram nominated her mum Sandy Ingram who she called amazing as she is always willing to help no matter what. She said Sandy loves unconditionally and is an amazing one in a million nonna and mum.

-Vicki Gonzo nominated Sheena Woods , who she said anyone would be lucky enough to call their Wife, Mum, Nana, family or friend. She said she had been fortunate to share good, bad and ugly times with Sheena.

-Sarah Henderson nominated Tiana Reid who she said inspired her as she "doesn't know how Tiana does so much herself". Sarah said as well as Tiana raising a child, she is also a loving friend, daughter and mother and will help anyone out even if she is struggling.

-Jaime Kaddatz nominated her grandmother Fay Brunker, who she said epitomises a strong Australian woman. Jaime said in Fay's 93 years she has had her share of challenges and heartbreak but her character, strength & resilience have pulled her through. She is pictured with granddaughter Chloe Marie.

-Sally Heath nominated Sam Heath and Emily Taylor who are the most important girls in her life. She said the pair were always there to pick her up when she is down and support her every step of the way.

Emma Lekic (second from left) nominated her sisters, Bec Bauer Jess Yuskan and Sam Yuskan. She said these women are strong, smart, hard working, dedicated, loyal, considerate, supportive and beautiful to their very core. she called the world a more beautiful place because they're in it.

-Sabrina Mitchell nominated her "amazing ladies" who she said should be celebrated. Misty Chatfield, Sarah Matthews, Lauren Squires, Sabrina Mitchell. Sue Thompson and Jacqui Angel form part of the Cannonvale P & C with her.

-Rachel Williams nominated her 'sister tribe' of Brooke Siebuhr, Sarah McConville and Leisa Cimpa. She said the women were the most unique, loyal and fun ladies she had ever known

-Marnie Reiffel was nominated by Cass Battley. who called her an inspiration as a mother, business woman and entrepreneur

-Hayley Jarrott nominated Leasha Lucas, who she said had helped her more times than she could count.

-Sharon Pyers nominated Fiona Barty who she said was the most caring and supportive person she knew.

-Juanita Wanda Halden nominated Arna Halden, Bonnie Halden, Dee Fraser and Tracey Cameron

-Sarah Mary Berry nominated Jess Alice who she called beautiful, caring and inspiring. Sarah said Jess' energy and love is amazing and she cares for everyone around her.

-Andrew Jacobi nominatedthe Giya/ Gia Kaiyu women of Proserpine/Whitsunday and surrounding areas. He said they are a new women's business and he hoped the photo would inspire more indigenous women to make more of a stand and be proud of there culture and beauty.