Maddy DeFazio, Emma Carrioan, Hayley Page, Stephanie Penning, at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

Hail at Patchs Beach.

ISAAC Emmanuel Roberts, 35, from Toowoomba, is facing drugs charges that carry the maximum death penalty.

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

Beautiful bush bees taking cover from a storm.

L-R Steph Beck and Rachael Lelen at Flamingo's On Quay.

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

Carole Marsden

News

PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

by and
19th Jul 2019 4:05 PM
Updated: 21st Jul 2019 3:47 PM

DAY three of Splendour of the Grass has seen the magic winter weather continue.

North Byron Parklands is buzzing for the third day of the festival, with perfect weather greeting punters who have come from all over the country for the popular event.

Police are also out in force at the festival site.

Some of the artists performing today include Matt Corby, The Rubens, Ziggy Alberts, James Blake and The Hilltop Hoods.

Has our photographer snapped you and your mates at the festival? Check out our gallery with 75+ images:

Lismore Northern Star