PHOTOS: Year 12s celebrate in style as they farewell 2020

Students from Whitsunday Christian College rejoiced as they bid farewell to the 2020 school year at their formal. Photos: Laura Thomas

THE Whitsunday Christian College class of 2020 is testament to the saying "good things come in small packages" as 11 graduates bid farewell to the year in style.

Friends and family joined the students at Mantra Club Croc for their graduation dinner last night where arrivals on motorbikes and in flashy cars marked the start of a great evening.

Whitsunday Christian College head of secondary Gareth Trefz said 2020 had been a rollercoaster for the Year 12 cohort.

"Learning has evolved so significantly throughout the 12 months and they've had to overcome so many hurdles from the new system in Queensland to COVID," he said.

Emily Buenamente, Gwyneth Ramirez, Samantha Prince, Poppy Flood and Lily Doellinger at the Whitsunday Christian College Year 12 formal. Picture: Laura Thomas

"It's been a really tough year for them."

However, he said the Year 12s had tackled the challenges head on and he commended their resilience.

"To watch them just bloom after such a long, really difficult year is a fantastic thing," he said.

Mr Trefz also passed on his wisdom to the students as they move into the next stage of life, urging them to use the experiences from this year to propel forwards.

"The main thing that I want to encourage them all to do is be resilient," he said.

"If this year has taught us anything, it's taught us to be resilient, accept that things are going to happen and change your plans - be adaptable.

"Get out there and give it a go."