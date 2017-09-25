Pick up a festival bargain

Airlie Beach Festival of Music fans gathered at the Whitsunday Sailing Club prior to the Elton John concert over the weekend.

ONLY in Airlie Beach can you see 74 legendary bands for the modest price of $3 each.

And with the annual Airlie Beach Festival of Music set to feature big names like Leo Sayer, Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols), The Baby Animals, Sneaky Sound System, Kate Ceberano and Shannon Noll - it doesn't get any better.

The best way to snap up this bargain is to book one and three day passes to the Airlie Beach Festival music before October 1 when the early bird special expires.

Shannon Noll performing his Aussie classic 'What about me' he will be in Airlie this year for the Airlie Beach Music Festival. Sharon Smallwood

Tickets will cost $245 for full three days passes and $130 for a single day until the special ends.

Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin said the deal was too good to miss.

"We're pretty much one of the cheapest festivals in Australia - it works out at about $3 a band," he said.

"Let's just say you went to Brisbane and you saw the Baby Animals on Friday night, Leo Sayer on Saturday and Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols on Sunday, you'd probably spend hundreds of dollars in tickets just to see those three, let alone the other 71 bands.

"Plus you get a Thursday night jam session in the three-day ticket price - and that's a great night."

With 2017 marking the fifth Airlie Beach Festival of Music, it is already establishing a reputation as one of Australia's most popular boutique music festivals.

For festival fans across Australia wondering what the Whitsunday accommodation situation was looking like in the lead up to the big three day event, there is no need to fear.

"A lot of the local accommodation houses are telling me they've taken their listings off wotif and bookings.com for that weekend so people are going online and thinking there's nothing available - but we've got packages - people have just got to go to our website and check it out," Mr Butlin said.

The newly refurbished Mantra Club Croc will be a premier location to book accommodation. VAMPP Andrew Pattinson

One of the festival's accommodation partners is the recently refurbished Mantra Club Croc.

General manager Luke Harley said one third of the hotel's rooms have already been reserved for the festival's all-inclusive package deals.

"But you have to book through the Airlie Beach Festival of Music website not by direct contact with the hotel," Mr Harley said.

"We're going to have music and we'll be doing transfers from the hotel as well, so we're not just a bed and breakfast but an atmospheric location for the event".

For more information visit the Airlie Beach Festival of Music website.

GET IN QUICK

What: Airlie Beach Festival of Music

Where: Airlie Beach Main St

When: November 10-12

Cost: Three day pass $245, One day pass $130