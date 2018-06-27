Pick up a posed pet portrait for a fantastic furry cause

PET PORTRAITS: Lea Payne will donate the proceeds of her art sale to Furry Friends.

EVERY picture has a story to tell so why not tell one about your favourite furry friend?

Talented artist Lea Payne is doing just that by contributing her skills to paint pet portraits with all proceeds going to Furry Friends to aid abused and abandoned animals in the Whitsundays.

Ms Payne opened an artwork exhibition at the Cannonvale Library on Tuesday and will be taking commissions to paint your furry or feathered pets for the month of July.

Ms Payne who volunteers for Furry Friends Fundraising said the paintings will be up for sale for five weeks and all profits will be used to promote animal welfare.

"We support the Bowen-Collinsville Pet Rescue which is the only one of its kind in the whole area now,” she said.

"We're all about helping the animals. I don't take any expenses out for pet portraits. Everything will be going to Furry Friends.”

Pet portraits can be commissioned directly from Ms Payne through her Facebook page.