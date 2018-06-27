Menu
Login
PET PORTRAITS: Lea Payne will donate the proceeds of her art sale to Furry Friends.
PET PORTRAITS: Lea Payne will donate the proceeds of her art sale to Furry Friends. PETER CARRUTHERS
News

Pick up a posed pet portrait for a fantastic furry cause

by Claudia Alp
27th Jun 2018 3:29 PM

EVERY picture has a story to tell so why not tell one about your favourite furry friend?

Talented artist Lea Payne is doing just that by contributing her skills to paint pet portraits with all proceeds going to Furry Friends to aid abused and abandoned animals in the Whitsundays.

Ms Payne opened an artwork exhibition at the Cannonvale Library on Tuesday and will be taking commissions to paint your furry or feathered pets for the month of July.

Ms Payne who volunteers for Furry Friends Fundraising said the paintings will be up for sale for five weeks and all profits will be used to promote animal welfare.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We support the Bowen-Collinsville Pet Rescue which is the only one of its kind in the whole area now,” she said.

"We're all about helping the animals. I don't take any expenses out for pet portraits. Everything will be going to Furry Friends.”

Pet portraits can be commissioned directly from Ms Payne through her Facebook page.

animal welfare cannonvale library fundraising furry friends lea payne
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    News YOU may have heard the cacophony of helicopters leaving Whitsunday Airport on Sunday, as Helibiz's charity helicopter safari set off bound for Cloncurry

    • 27th Jun 2018 5:04 PM
    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    News Ms Woods said bulk billing "definitely needs to come back”.

    Dedication pays dividend

    Dedication pays dividend

    News Five locals awarded Taekwondo black belts

    Cannonvale State School joins fight against childhood cancer

    Cannonvale State School joins fight against childhood cancer

    News Cannonvale State School joins fight against childhood cancer

    Local Partners