Pick up top photography tips to capture Whitsundays beauty

PHOTOGRAPHERS flock to the Whitsundays from all over Australia for the stunning scenery and "perfect” light.

Now, Whitsundays residents can get in on the action with a special photography workshop taking place at the Port of Airlie, on Saturday, November 30.

The 'Fall in Love With Photography' workshop is delivered by the Mackay Photography School and promises "inspiration, passion, motivation, success and reward in photography”.

The workshop, from 10am to 3pm, gives participants an overview of using their digital SLR camera and, by the end of the day, they will be able to confidently use their camera on manual settings to achieve amazing results.

Trainer Adrian Matthiassen, who has 33 year's photography experience, said the workshop was aimed towards anyone who owned a digital camera and wanted to move away from automatic settings to use it to its full potential.

"Subjects covered include shutter speed and aperture, ISO, white balance and how to use it correctly, lighting techniques and image composition,” he said.

"We also get out of the classroom and will wander around the Port of Airlie during the day to put into practice what the students have been taught.”

The workshop is limited to eight participants, to ensure they receive comprehensive tuition from the trainer, and they should bring their camera and lenses, their camera manual (if they have it), comfortable walking shoes, a hat and drinking water.

Places are limited and cost $180 per person.

To book your place, go to www.mackayphotographyschool.ecwid.com or for more information phone 0420 275 575 or email photographytrainers@gmail.com