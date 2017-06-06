Pick up two flights for price of one

WHITSUNDAY Tigerair travellers have four days to secure 'two for one' tickets to Brisbane or Sydney for the price of a single one-way flight.
From 12pm today until 12pm June 10 (or until tickets run out) customers booking flights between October 10- December 14 just have to enter '2FOR1' in the promo code field to get the two for one deal.
This means customers can obtain two one-way tickets on the Whitsunday-Brisbane route from $79 or Whitsunday-Sydney from $109.
Tigerair Australia spokesman Joel Dwyer said interested travellers should book their flights quickly.
"The 'two for one' sale represents fantastic value for the travelling public and bargain hunters with a number of great value airfares available across Australia," he said.
"As always, we encourage customers to plan ahead and book early to snap up a bargain, so get in fast."
The sale features over 19,000 one-way fares across 24 Tigerair domestic routes.
