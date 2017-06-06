22°
News

Pick up two flights for price of one

Jacob Wilson | 6th Jun 2017 9:23 AM
TOUCH DOWN: Tigerair customers are urged to quickly secure two for one flights.
TOUCH DOWN: Tigerair customers are urged to quickly secure two for one flights. inge hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHITSUNDAY Tigerair travellers have four days to secure 'two for one' tickets to Brisbane or Sydney for the price of a single one-way flight.

From 12pm today until 12pm June 10 (or until tickets run out) customers booking flights between October 10- December 14 just have to enter '2FOR1' in the promo code field to get the two for one deal.

This means customers can obtain two one-way tickets on the Whitsunday-Brisbane route from $79 or Whitsunday-Sydney from $109.

Tigerair Australia spokesman Joel Dwyer said interested travellers should book their flights quickly.

"The 'two for one' sale represents fantastic value for the travelling public and bargain hunters with a number of great value airfares available across Australia," he said.

"As always, we encourage customers to plan ahead and book early to snap up a bargain, so get in fast."

The sale features over 19,000 one-way fares across 24 Tigerair domestic routes.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  tigerair whitsunday airport

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Woman in freak boat accident in stable condition

Woman in freak boat accident in stable condition

Terrible boat accident leaves woman in hospital with leg injuries.

Foot's Gallery surpasses test of time

Lisa Christofersen, Foot Young and Ondie McFarlane celebrate the opening of Foot's Gallery on Airlie Beach Main Street.

Foot's Gallery is now operating from Airlie main Street

Doctors will be missed

CLOSING: The Doctors Airlie Beach clinic is shutting its doors after 16 years.

After 16 years, Doctors Airlie Beach has sadly closed.

Pat a Whitsunday hero on the back

WELCOME: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox at the 2017 Australia Day awards ceremony earlier this year.

Nominations have opened for Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Local Partners

Foot's Gallery surpasses test of time

FOOT Young is motivated by a desire to leave behind a legacy that extends well beyond his life time.

Dingo Beach Whitfunday to go ahead

Jett and Cooper Ogden (back) with Kai and Caydon Appenzeller practice their sand castle building in preparation for the Dingo Beach Progress Association's Whitfunday next weekend.

Dingo Beach Whitfunday to go ahead.

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Debbie's graveyard: Major auction to clear written-off cars

Auto Repair and Towing Service owner Shane Muntelwit at the salvage yard behind Mackay Airport, which has become a graveyard for about 150 vehicles destroyed or written off by Cyclone Debbie.

A salvage yard has become a makeshift graveyard

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

International victory for cookbook author

HOUSEHOLD NAME: Author of 4 Ingredients Kim McCosker beat out seven other short-listed authors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

Kim McCosker claims top award at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

A World Away from the Everyday - 2.5 acres of Natures Best

151 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

House 3 1 6 Offers from...

- This lush 2.5-acre block is situated in a quiet valley in highly sort after Habana - Capitalising on impressive panoramic views is this immaculate 3-bedroom...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Family Home in Great Location

17 Fernleigh Avenue, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

Three bedrooms, one bathroom plus second toilet, single carport. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area. Air-conditioned living area. All bedrooms with built-ins and...

Fertile Creek Flats &amp; Stunning House with Lofty Views

39 Okuloo Road, Netherdale 4756

Rural 3 1 1 $430,000

- 68 acres of fertile flat ex-cane land and timber ridges - Stunning Relaxed Living Home built in 2013 - Large open plan living spilling onto wide veranda's - 3...

All the hard work is done

5 Rose Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned on a 607sqm level block with plenty of room for a shed or pool. 3 built-in bedrooms upstairs and extra living space downstairs plus new laundry...

Affordable Duplexes in central Airlie Beach

U1 and 2 / 8 Simmons Street, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 4 2 2 Offers Above...

A great opportunity to expand your property or superannuation portfolio is now available in a very private central Airlie Beach location. With the recent rise in...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Vacant Rural House Site

Lot 2 Off Mackay-Eungella Road, Finch Hatton 4756

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000

This 8,282 square metre (About two acres) vacant site comprises former cane land with frontage to Cattle Creek. Access is via an unnamed road off Mackay-Eungella...

Small Acreage - Handy to City

1 Pratts Road, Bakers Creek 4740

House 4 2 2 $199,000

This property represents a rare opportunity for rural living only 7km south of the City gates. At 1.6 hectares (approx. four acres) with Rural zoning, blocks of...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!