Pick up two flights for price of one

TOUCH DOWN: Tigerair customers are urged to quickly secure two for one flights.

WHITSUNDAY Tigerair travellers have four days to secure 'two for one' tickets to Brisbane or Sydney for the price of a single one-way flight.

From 12pm today until 12pm June 10 (or until tickets run out) customers booking flights between October 10- December 14 just have to enter '2FOR1' in the promo code field to get the two for one deal.

This means customers can obtain two one-way tickets on the Whitsunday-Brisbane route from $79 or Whitsunday-Sydney from $109.

Tigerair Australia spokesman Joel Dwyer said interested travellers should book their flights quickly.

"The 'two for one' sale represents fantastic value for the travelling public and bargain hunters with a number of great value airfares available across Australia," he said.

"As always, we encourage customers to plan ahead and book early to snap up a bargain, so get in fast."

The sale features over 19,000 one-way fares across 24 Tigerair domestic routes.