Picot PBs in best ever Airlie Beach parkrun time

Runners hit the pavement at Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.

JULIAN Picot brought his best when he returned to Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday morning.

Streaks ahead of his nearest rival, the Mackay athlete ran the 5km course in a personal best of 16.52.

A visiting runner who didn't think Airlie Beach had a parkrun and left his barcode behind was the second runner home and Mark Ogilvie crossed in third place in 19.28.

Ashlee Scott of the Mackay Road Runners was at the head of the women's field and finished in 22.02, Jennifer Heatley crossed in second followed by Sandra Guy.

Visiting runners from England, Mackay and North Queensland were given a clap at the pre-race briefing and first time runners Shaun Lohman, Melissa Bolton and Christina Untterwurzacher were welcomed to the parkrun family at their first ever event.

A total of 82 participants laced up their joggers and gave Airlie Beach parkrun a go.

The event is a free, timed 5k run that departs the Abell Point Marina at 7am.

For a full list of results visit the parkrun website and for more photos head to the Facebook page.