Picot pulls off win in freakish 'naked parkrun' coincidence

Airlie Beach parkrunners take time out for a photo at the Abell Point Marina on Saturday morning.

IN A carbon copy of last week's Airlie Beach parkrun, Mackay-based athlete Julian Picot managed a freakish finish by crossing the line in the exact same time as he did last week.

With Saturday's event being a naked (no watches, phones or headphones) event the result was truly remarkable.

Second runner home again was Mark Ogilvie, this week in 19.34 and Justin Helsham was third over the line from an 80-strong field on Saturday morning.

Charli Hurst, from Kembla Joggers south of Wollongong was the first female to finish in 22.12 ahead of Jennifer Heatley and Annette Munckton who together had a great race for the line.

Separated by just one second both runners ran personal bests, for Heatley the second in as many weeks.

Visiting participants from England, Shell Harbour, Cairns and Mackay boosted the turnout for Airlie Beach parkrun event number 131 and first time runners Nate Harrison, Andrzej Nocun, Ruby and Rebecca Tarver were welcomed to the parkrun fold.

This week's volunteers who help make the event a success were Nicholas Boak, Peter Carruthers, Robyn Corrigan, Rick Dawson, Maryanne Fyvie, Rolf Hillmann, Michael Kimpton, Justin Knight-Gray, Maree Reardon and Deb Rowland.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website and for more photos head to the Facebook page.