Pics show bloody aftermath of bikie slaying

A jury has been shown video of the moment former Comanchero boss Mahmoud “Mick” Hawi was killed outside a Sydney gym.

A jury has relived the harrowing underworld killing of former bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi and its gruesome aftermath.

CCTV footage of the incident and grisly crime scene photos have been aired inside the NSW Supreme Court as two men stand trial over the shooting.

Yusuf Nazlioglu, 38, and Jamal Eljaidi, 32, have pleaded not guilty to murder over the daylight shooting outside the Fitness First at Rockdale, in Sydney's south, on February 15, 2018.

Police photos tendered to the court show Mr Hawi's bullet-riddled luxury 4WD and pools of blood on the interior of the vehicle.

NSW Police Forensics photographs show the aftermath of the daylight murder of former Comanchero boss Mick Hawi.

The photos show shell casings littering the ground around the vehicle and bullet holes left in the side of the gym's windows and the passenger side of Mr Hawi's black Mercedes AMG.

Prosecutors have alleged Nazlioglu carried out the killing after falling out with Mr Hawi in late 2016 during a fishing trip to the Central Coast.

The car after the alleged murder.

His widow Carolina Gonzales told the court on Tuesday Mr Hawi was left embarrassed by Nazlioglu's actions and it ended his relationship with his once close friend.

Nazlioglu's lawyers have argued there were several people who wanted the 37-year-old killed and described the case against their client as weak.

Mahmoud ‘Mick’ Hawi’s widow Carolina Gonzales leaves Downing Centre court in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Nazlioglu's DNA was also found on the inside of a balaclava found when police spotted what they allege was the second getaway car, a silver Toyota Aurion, a month after the shooting, the court heard.

CCTV footage captured by a camera outside an adjacent business was also played to the jury on Tuesday as they heard from several eyewitnesses.

It shows a black-clad gunman run up to Mr Hawi's car, which is parked directly outside the gym's entrance, and fire a volley of shots through the front driver's side window at 12.06pm.

The former national president of the Comancheros outlaw motorcycle gang died in St George Hospital later that afternoon after being shot in the head, face and right shoulder.

The gunman is then seen sprinting across the parking lot and jumping into a silver grey Mercedes getaway car, which was later found burnt out, speeding off along Lindsay St.

The crown has accused Nazlioglu of being the gunman and Eljaidi of driving him from the scene before helping him further make his getaway in another car being stored at a nearby Bexley safe house.

One eye witness told the court of how he had driven into the gym's parking lot moments before and heard several loud bangs seconds after turning off his engine.

Matthew Kellaway said he was still seated and he turned to see through his rear vision mirror the gunman standing next to Mr Hawi's vehicle.

"I saw a person who was standing right next to the car being fairly animated," Mr Kellaway told the court.

"They were dressed in a balaclava. Because of the bangs, I gathered they were firing a gun into the car."

Dashcam footage from Mr Kellaway's black Volkswagen picked up several loud bangs and he recalled seeing a man sprinting to a waiting car.

His triple-0 call to police was also played as he told the court that at the time he was fearful of the gunman returning to the scene.

Another witness, Linda Marie Kellis, was working in the gym's creche when she heard several loud bangs.

"I heard someone say, 'My God, someone's been shot in the car park,'" she told the court.

She then went to a window and saw the gunman making his escape.

"He had a black hoodie on and a black tracksuit," she said.

"I saw him get into the passenger side of a car and drove off."

The trial before Justice Robert Allan Hulme continues.

Originally published as Pics show bloody aftermath of bikie slaying