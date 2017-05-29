Pictures released of man involved in bar punch

Police are searching for the man in the white shirt (pictured) who punched a 28-year old man in the head causing serious injury.

IMAGES have been released of a man wanted for questioning following a one punch attack in Airlie Beach.

A 28-year old man was punched in the head at a popular main street bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was knocked unconscious at around 12.35am and was airlifted to Townsville Hospital via Proserpine Hospital on Sunday morning.

He remains in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who knows the identity of the man in the white shirt (pictured) to come forward and assist with their investigations.