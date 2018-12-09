Menu
HE-ART: Sonja Scharmann with local apprentices Kloee Kendal and Lily Rogers outside her shop, Aurealis Creative Jewellery Design. Contributed
Life

Piece of Airlie Beach close to your heart

by Georgia Simpson
9th Dec 2018 8:00 AM

AIRLIE Beach gets under your skin, and local jeweller Sonja Scharmann wanted to create something special and meaningful to symbolise our town.

Ms Scharmann said she has been asked many times by tourists if there were any items "typical of Airlie Beach” they could keep as a memento.

"I would always have to answer 'not really!'” she said.

"I was inspired to design something, and I thought of the Heart Reef logo so I contacted the designer to see if it would be OK, and she thought it would be lovely.”

For two months, Ms Scharmann worked with her two apprentices Kloee and Lily. Together they created the Heart of the Reef range.

"It's the same heart design throughout the whole collection,” she said.

"There's necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and some of the pieces have little pearls and turquoise stones.”

Ms Scharmann said $10 from each piece sold in the range will be donated to Eco Barge.

"I think they are doing a fantastic job - Libby is one of the few people who have consistently stayed true to what they believe in.”

You can purchase the jewellery in-store, or you can contact Sonja via her Facebook page facebook. com/aurealisjewellery.

airlie beach aurealis creative jewellery design heart reef
Whitsunday Times

