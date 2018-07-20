Menu
Car rolls after collision with pig

by SAM BIDEY
20th Jul 2018 11:20 AM

A COLLISION with a wild pig on a well-used Townsville road has caused a car to rollover in the early hours of Friday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said paramedics were called to Hervey Range Rd about 4.20am in response to the crash.

He said the lone male driver had managed to get himself out of the car; he was shaken but was fortunate to walk away with only minor injuries.

Firefighters cleared the scene while police managed traffic.

The pig is believed to have been killed in the crash.

