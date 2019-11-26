Pig Races inspire an extra helping hand

The Nindigully Pub won’t just be home of the Pig Races this weekend, but also the first local hay run, organised by a Brisbane teacher who simply loves the little bush community.

The Nindigully Pub won’t just be home of the Pig Races this weekend, but also the first local hay run, organised by a Brisbane teacher who simply loves the little bush community.

PIG races at the Nindigully Pub have become an institution, and the beloved event has sparked another movement to help locals struggling through the drought.

Since the last pig races, visitors to The ’Gully have been leaving hay, water and other essential supplies outside the pub almost every day for local farmers to take as they need.

In the wake of the successful initiative, publican Steve Burns and Nindigully Pub devotee Jon Webb have organised a hay run for the district’s farmers in conjunction with this weekend’s Pig Races, running from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1.

“It started a few weeks before Pigs last year, and we just put out a call to people that if they were coming along, to bring a bale of hay, a bag of dog food, cow lick, water or whatever they would like, for the farmers,” Mr Burns said.

“400 bales turned up.”

It was a simple idea, which grew larger than anyone expected, and today the small community is welcoming truckloads of hay, donated by Mr Webb’s extensive networks in Brisbane.

After retuning from a trip to Nindigully in October, Mr Webb, from Everton Park, set out to educate not only his pupils, but his whole school community on the realities of drought in the west, and they responded with overwhelming support for the farmers of Nindigully.

“I put it out to my staff and the parents in the community here, and asked them for suggestions on anything we could do, and decided that the best thing would be to raise some money and do a direct injection of hay out to the area, rather than put money in to a charity where we couldn’t be guaranteed where the money was going,” Mr Webb said.

“We made the final calculation on Monday, and in one month and four days, raised $10,947.”

It was enough for Mr Webb to organise two large truckloads of hay, and a few extra goodies like dog food, and water. The supplies are being made available to any local who needs it; all they have to do is pick it up, like many are already doing with the goods which are donated at the Pub.

“We encourage people to bring bales, because this is working for us; over the past year we have gotten thousands of bales,” Mr Burns said.

“It is quietly working every day; you can never tell when the next one is. “But we encourage people not to just drop the hay here, but drop it anywhere that is in drought: a newsagent, a petrol station, a pub or even drop it at a farmer’s gate with a little card on it to say ‘we love you’ or ‘we are thinking of you’.”

The Nindigully Pig Races are still raising money for the RFDS, in conjunction with Variety.