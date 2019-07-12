Menu
Strathdickie's Daniel Micheal Redaud had his intellect questioned when he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving with drugs in his saliva.
Pill puts driver off road

Shannen McDonald
12th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
A MAN who took a pill without knowing what was in it has had his intellect questioned by a magistrate.

Daniel Micheal Renaud, 25, from Strathdickie, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Renaud was driving on Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale, when he was found by police to be driving with methamphetamines and daltonide in his saliva.

"He told police he had taken a tablet four hours before but didn't know what was in it,” Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Renaud was given the tablet by a friend at a party that night and he didn't feel any effects from what he had taken.

Magistrate James Morton was stunned Renaud would take a drug without know what was in it.

"Are you silly?

"Are you stupid?” Mr Morton said.

Representing himself, Renaud told the court his decision to drive after having taken drugs was going to affect his future.

"I believe I am (stupid) now, yes,” Renaud said.

"It was a stupid move and it's going to affect my future.”

Mr Morton fined Renaud $450 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

"If someone offers you drugs, don't take them” Mr Morton said.

"It would be a good idea to stay off the drugs - grow up sir.”

Whitsunday Times

