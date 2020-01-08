Pilot caught drink driving loses licence

A PILOT with Airlie Beach Skydivers has lost his driver’s licence for three months after being caught driving over the legal limit.

Jason John Malcolm McGregor, 35, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates court, on Monday, charged with mid-range drink driving, having recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.125 in the early hours of Sunday, December 8.

The court heard how McGregor – a single father of four children - had been at a 60th birthday party, at the Whitsunday Marine Centre (VMR), in Cannonvale, on Saturday, December 7.

“He had dropped his car at the mechanic, at the Whitsunday Shopping Plaza, and got a lift to the party,” solicitor Eilidh McCallum said, adding he was also chief instructor for Airlie Beach Skydivers.

“He doesn’t remember how many drinks he had but he drank water between each drink and felt he wasn’t intoxicated.

“He tried to get a taxi to take him home but being a busy Saturday night and the lead-up to Christmas there were no taxis.

“He started walking home to Mount Julian and got back to the mechanics and felt he was able to drive at the time – obviously he understands now he was not in a position to drive.”

McGregor was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test, on Shute Harbour Road, at Cannon Valley, at 12.58am.

“He does not have any family in the area,” Ms McCallum continued.

“He relocated to Airlie Beach in 2016 to open the branch and he’s a single father of four children, aged between five and 15, and relies on colleagues for lifts, but they also have to pick up and drop off customers in Bowen and Proserpine.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said McGregor had ‘a good driving history over the years’ and disqualified him from driving for three months - plus the one month he had already been without a licence – and fined him $750 with a conviction recorded.

“This is considerably lower than what the fine is normally,” he said.