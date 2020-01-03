Pilots push for flight school in Whitsundays

Pilot Nick Rorison said the best way to see the Whitsundays was from above. Picture: Supplied.

CALLS for the creation of a flying school in the Whitsundays have been renewed with local pilots recognising the region as one of the most idyllic destinations to learn.

This comes as the Australian Government increased the lifetime loan for the amount those studying aviation can borrow under the vocational education and training (VET) student loans scheme.

On January 1 the lifetime loan limit was increased from $104,440 to $150,000.

This increase is targeted to encourage more students to study aviation and address what the Australian Government identified as a shortage of pilots.

President of the Whitsunday Aero Club Stan Wright said the region would benefit from a flying school, especially following the installation of refuelling facilities at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

“We’d like to see a flying school here and the Whitsunday Aero Club would help to make that happen,” he said.

“There are a lot of pilots now who are still flying airlines who are approaching retirement age so with them dropping out and new aircrafts taking to the air there is going to be a requirement for commercial pilots.

“It could be promoted all around the country – come to the Whitsundays and go home with a flying licence.”

The Whitsundays was home to a flying school about 20 years ago, but Mr Wright said it closed due to staffing constraints and infrastructural issues.

However, with the increase in loans for aviation students Mr Wright hoped local airspace would be an appealing prospect for someone hoping to set up a flying school.

“There’s quite a few who want to go on and be a commercial pilot,” he said.

“If we could get somebody interested in setting up a school here we would then try and talk to people in the local schools and maybe have a day where people can come and have a look at an aircraft.

“They could have a trial instructional flight, get their hands on an aircraft and see what it’s like to be flying.”

Mr Wright also said a flight school would also provide the opportunity to show off non-coastal areas of the region including the cane fields in Proserpine and mining sites in Bowen.

Pilot and aeronautical engineer Nick Rorison, who works out of the Whitsunday Airport at Flametree, agreed that the Whitsundays was an incredible place to fly.

Mr Rorison’s debut to flying in the Whitsundays began on what was supposed to be a temporary stay, but following a visit to the Whitsunday Airport where he spotted a plane that he had built, the avid aeronautical enthusiast decided to make the area his literal landing place.

It was the incredible scenery of the Whitsundays from above that inspired Mr Rorison to share his passion with those visiting the region through his business CQ Adventure Flights.

“The only way to see the Whitsundays properly is to fly,” he said.

“The Whitsundays is just the best place to fly for me and it’s definitely the most beautiful.

“I could be a bigger fish in a smaller pond somewhere else, but I prefer to just fly around here and be part of the amazing Whitsunday community.”

Now, Mr Rorison flies around 400 people a year on scenic flights around the region.

“I get people from all walks of life,” he said.

“My most memorable was a 92-year-old Lancaster navigator from World War II.

“I got to show him around and do a bit of a victory roll over Airlie Beach, which was amazing.”

Mr Wright hoped the experiences of pilots like Mr Rorison would be a great drawcard to encourage the establishment of a flying school.

“We have beautiful views to fly over,” he said.

“If someone wants to set up a flying school we will help them with our Aero Club.”

Whitsunday private pilot Ivan Lizerralde said the increase of loans for those learning to fly could benefit the region.

However, he questioned whether the increased loans would encourage more pilots noting that they would still be required to pay large amounts to study.

“There are instructors in Mackay and an instructor in Ayr but there’s nothing in the Whitsundays and actual Airlie Beach area which is unfortunate,” he said.

“With an incentive by the government for people to be a private pilot it might attract some instructors here that can set up.”