Pink’s epic reply to parenting troll

PINK has clapped back at a woman who criticised her husband's parenting skills.

The social media brouhaha started when Pink posted a photo of her son, Jameson, 1, with the caption, "Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you."

This is the cheeky photo Pink posted of her son, Jameson.

Instagram user @sporty_mom5 responded to the photo with a not so nice comment about Pink's hubby, professional motocross rider Carey Hart.

"Sarcasm I love as I am too but with your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn't funny, albeit Jameson is adorable," the Instagram user wrote.

"I love your music, your kids are beautiful but your husband, I'm sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care. I know, hit your fave button. I'll miss your posts."

Carey Hart recently shared this photo of him and Jameson on Instagram.

But rather than block the troll, Pink wrote a lengthy response to her which has since received more than 40,000 likes.

"You sound well-informed on the performance of my husband as a father," the singer wrote.

"Answer me this: How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: What are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S - t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?

"These are bold statements from a social media spectator. I won't even unfollow you. It's not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this."

Pink ended her epic response by telling the critic, "Gold bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f - king stranger."