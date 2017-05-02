26°
Pinnacle award comes off the back of a good year

Jacob Wilson | 2nd May 2017 11:43 AM
Manager at Pinnacles, Brent Jones and Sue Watson won gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards last year.
Manager at Pinnacles, Brent Jones and Sue Watson won gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards last year.

PINNACLES Resort has once again lived up to its name as the pinnacle of hotels in the Whitsunday region.

This was the verdict from HotelsCombined which judged the resort as the winner of the Recognition of Excellence Awards 2017.

Hotels are required to perform well across criteria such as quality, consistency of guest reviews, customer ratings, absence of recurring issues, blogs forums and social media posts.

Pinnacles competed with two other local resorts for the coveted prize, including Mirage Whitsundays and the Coral Sea Resort.

Pinnacles resort manager Sue Watson said credit was due to her staff who made this accolade possible.

"This has come off the back of a very good year for us, we won the Queensland awards as well and went off to compete in the Australian ones," she said.

"It's because of the ongoing dedication of our staff, they really bring everything to the table, without them you wouldn't have a business."

Hotels which reach the finalist stage average 9.7 out of a possible 10 points while the industry average is 7.2.

Mirage Whitsundays marketing co-ordinator Ben Clifford said with their score of 9.8, it was rewarding to know they were in a league of their own.

"It's great recognition for the hotel and area itself, it's saying we are in the top 3% of hotels worldwide for customer satisfaction," he said.

Head of marketing for HotelsCombined Australia and New Zealand said the award would send a strong message to tourists about the credibility of finalists.

"The awards allow winning hotels to stand out from their competitors, especially in crowded tourist areas with lots of accommodation options," he said.

The Recognition of Excellence Awards commenced this year and will be announced in the first quarter of every year.

Topics:  coral sea resort hotelscombined mirage whitsundays pinnacle resort recognition of excellence award 2017 whitsundays

