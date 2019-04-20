Lismore's Rebecca Hourigan 23 will represent the Northern Rivers as a finalist for the Redlands Rockabilly Revival Pinups on Parade next month.

LISMORE'S "loud and proud" pinup girl Rebecca Hourigan cannot wait to represent the Northern Rives as a finalist for the Redlands Rockabilly Revival Pinups on Parade next month.

But the 23-year-old also wants to use her journey as a pinup model to promote body positivity for women.

Rebecca was thrust into the pinup world when her older sister gave her some rockabilly and pinup style hand-me-downs.

"I was always one of those girls who couldn't find anything that suited me, like a look or hobby, but once I started playing dress ups with my sister's clothes I realised the clothes really suited me," Rebecca said.

"I have a more of a hour glass figure, so I could take advantage of that. When you have my sort of figure you can get more self-conscious, but the pinup scene has helped me to finally embrace myself."

She said the pinup culture could be used as platform to help ease the social issue of body shaming.

"Body shaming is a huge thing in this day and age," she said.

"I grew up with that issue... I've had people call me fat, too skinny and judging me, but when I starting trying on my sister's pin up clothes and rockabilly clothes, the appealing look made me feel good about myself.

"Pinup fashion is long, it's classy and gives you that sex appeal as well. The pinup world has helped me with body shaming and to embrace who I am."

Relatively new to the pinup scene, Rebecca has spent the last year refining her style she described as " big-big hair, bright loud colours and as vintage and loud as possible."

Her first pageant was Candylane Fashion Pageant (Ballina Car Chow) in 2018 and she was hooked.

"I'm excited and nervous at the same time," she said.

"I can't wait to get out there."

She had a message for other women thinking of entering a pinup pageant.

"Regardless of what size and shape you are, just believe in yourself," she said.

"The more you dress up, the more you feel confident and the more you can get out there."

"You can be whoever you want to be, dress up and be someone completely different... My everyday life I work for a for an insulation company and on the weekends I love transforming into this exotic, out there, 40s to 50s looking pinup model."

Redlands Rockabilly Revival #4 will be held on Saturday, May 4 at Redland Showgrounds, Long Street Cleveland, QLD. Details: www.rockabillyrevival.com.au