Pip Edwards bikini photo baffles fans

P.E Nation boss Pip Edwards is known for her glamorous selfies but one particular photo of the Bondi socialite has raised a few eyebrows.

The on-and-off girlfriend of cricketer Michael Clarke recently endorsed local business Byron Beach Abodes, which offers luxury accommodation in Byron Bay, but a bizarre photo shared on Instagram has been criticised by fans.

Earlier this month, Byron Beach Abodes shared a bikini photo of Edwards, 41, at one of their properties along with quotes from the influencer about what she described as her "magical stay".

This photo of P.E Nation boss Pip Edwards confused fans earlier this month as it appeared it could have been Photoshopped. Picture: Instagram

"I had the most magical stay - the vibe, energy and décor and flow of The Cabin is beyond epic," Edwards was quoted as saying in the post.

"The perfect location for a dream holiday!⁠ The bedrooms and bathrooms are what dreams are made of. The open plan on to the deck and pool area are key for chilling out but also awesome to have friends over and entertain."

The photograph included in the post confused fans as it appeared it could have been Photoshopped,

"Why is she not actually there?" one Instagram user wrote.

Another noted, "This is the strangest pic."

A third person wrote, "Is this [an] April fools joke??"

Pip Edwards was previously slammed for a "tone deaf" Australia Day post. Picture: Instagram

But in a statement, Byron Beach abodes confirmed that Edwards has previously holidayed with them.

"Pip Edwards most definitely stayed at The Cabin," Creative Director Taliah Lowry said.

"She was our very first guest once it opened. She booked and paid full rates. I am grateful for her support as a return guest at several of our properties.

"She posted many photos of her stay at the time and I personally greeted her on her arrival. The image is not Photoshopped."

It comes three months after Edwards was forced to public apologise for another controversy on social media.

Edwards was accused of virtue signalling after she said Australia Day should not be celebrated out of respect for First Nations people before attending a backyard celebration with friends, where the Aboriginal flag was flown upside down.

Pip Edwards is rumoured to be back on with former cricketer Michael Clarke. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as Pip Edwards bikini photo baffles fans