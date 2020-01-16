Menu
Police intercepted a vehicle in Airlie Beach overnight.
Crime

Pipe, lock pick alleged found in early morning intercept

Jordan Gilliland
16th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
A PIPE and a lock pick were among items police allege were found when they intercepted a vehicle early this morning.

A 23-year-old Proserpine woman and a 27-year-old Jubilee Pocket man were intercepted by Police at Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, at 1am this morning.

Police allege during the course of the intercept, both occupants were detained by police to allow a search of their vehicle.

During the search, police allege a drug utensil (pipe) and a lock pick were found by the officers.

The woman will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 2, for possessing a drug utensil and the man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 10, for unlawful possession of an instrument of house breaking.

