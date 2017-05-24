Pirates in Whitsundays

ON SET: Pitaes of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, filming on Whitehaven Beach in July 2015.

IT'S been two years since Hollywood heartthrob Johnny Depp and a film crew stepped foot in the Whitsundays to shoot the fifth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Men Tell no Tales.

And tomorrow (Thursday), the hotly anticipated film hits the big screen.

Whitsunday viewers and even those who've visited once or twice may just recognise the location of some of the scenes featured.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner said to have such a major franchise filmed in the region was "excellent".

"Any promotion we can get through a third party endorsement... like a movie is wonderful for the destination," he said.

"We should be able to recognise the iconic locations where they filmed the movie and if we can achieve that, there might be some equity that we can draw.

"Personally, I'm a fan of the franchise so I'd love to see it."

Mr Turner said when a scene featuring Whitehaven Beach hit the screen it'd be hard to miss.

He said with blue water, white sand, green backdrops and palm trees, the Whitsundays ticked all the boxes.

"Given its (Pirates of) the Caribbean, it's the tropical destination they were seeking which the Whitsundays falls under," he said.

"One of the benefits of shooting in just one location is you get the economic benefit of less costs.

"When people are looking for those things, they can get them here in the Whitsundays."

The film follows the loveable Captain Jack Sparrow as he once again finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly in his direction, when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemises Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle.

The crew is determined to kill every pirate at sea. In particular, Sparrow.

Viewers will be interested to see what Captain Jack has to do to get himself out of yet another sticky situation.

Alongside Depp, other stars in the film include Orlando Bloom, British actress Kaya Scodelario, Geoffrey Rush and Spanish Academy Award winner Javier Bardem as evil Captain Salazar.

Mr Turner said it was a privilege to have the film crew on deck.

"(The Whitsundays) offers so much visually and as a destination," he said.