Pistol pointed at police, drivers during frightening chase

FOUR people have been arrested over a series of dangerous pursuits and firearms offences.

Police will allege that at 11.25am on Sunday, a car stolen from Queensland was engaged on a police pursuit through Ewingsdale.

The driver, a 25 year old Queensland man, drove in a highly dangerous manner and pointed a pistol at police, which lead to police terminating the pursuit.

At 11.40am the stolen vehicle swerved in front of another vehicle at Knockrow, causing it to stop.

"A passenger in the stolen vehicle pointed a pistol at the driver and tried to get him out, but this attempt failed," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police re-initiated the pursuit, but the dangerous manner of driving again caused police to terminate.

"Southbound on the Pacific Highway near Ballina a passenger pointed the pistol at another driver who had his wife and young child in his vehicle.

"He was told to get out of his car but refused to do so and kept driving.

"The driver of the stolen vehicle kept driving while a passenger kept pointing the pistol at other drivers in an attempt to get them to stop.

"The stolen car hit a a bollard causing a tyre to blow out at Pimlico, where a passenger pointed the pistol at a a resident and demanded his car keys.

"He refused to hand over his keys and a fight started."

Police arrived and one offender was arrested at the scene.

Other offenders were located by a police dog in nearby bushland. The pistol was recovered and found to be a replica.

Two 18-year-old women, a 25-year-old man and a juvenile will face various charges over the incident when they appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Further charges will be laid by Queensland Police in due course.